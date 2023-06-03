Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .147 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .204 with five doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 12 games this year (24.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 16 of 49 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (52.2%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (13.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 57 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Allen (2-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .256 batting average against him.
