MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, June 3
The MLB lineup today, which includes the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, is not one to miss.
Here you will find information on how to watch all of today's MLB action.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Boston Red Sox (29-27) play the Tampa Bay Rays (40-18)
The Rays will take to the field at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Masataka Yoshida (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 31 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|TB Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|8.5
The Chicago White Sox (24-35) face the Detroit Tigers (26-29)
The Tigers will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.256 AVG, 7 HR, 39 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.239 AVG, 4 HR, 24 RBI)
|CHW Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+140
|8.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (29-27) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (25-33)
The Cardinals will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.277 AVG, 7 HR, 36 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.298 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+121
|9.5
The Washington Nationals (25-32) face the Philadelphia Phillies (25-32)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.311 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-121
|+102
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (36-20) host the Seattle Mariners (29-28)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.294 AVG, 8 HR, 44 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.246 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-147
|+125
|9
The New York Mets (30-28) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (31-27)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.235 AVG, 20 HR, 46 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.331 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-116
|-103
|9
The Houston Astros (34-23) face the Los Angeles Angels (30-29)
The Angels will take to the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.279 AVG, 15 HR, 50 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.262 AVG, 15 HR, 38 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-179
|+153
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (26-31) play host to the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27)
The Brewers will hit the field at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.278 AVG, 6 HR, 26 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.258 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
|MIL Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|10.5
The Kansas City Royals (17-40) face the Colorado Rockies (25-34)
The Rockies will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.263 AVG, 9 HR, 26 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
|KC Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+128
|9.5
The Miami Marlins (30-28) face the Oakland Athletics (12-47)
The Athletics will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jorge Soler (.249 AVG, 17 HR, 36 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.270 AVG, 1 HR, 24 RBI)
|MIA Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-202
|+168
|8.5
The Minnesota Twins (31-27) host the Cleveland Guardians (25-32)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.220 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.271 AVG, 6 HR, 30 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|7.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (35-23) play host to the New York Yankees (34-25)
The Yankees will hit the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.343 AVG, 10 HR, 35 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Aaron Judge (.291 AVG, 18 HR, 39 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+107
|9
The San Francisco Giants (28-29) play the Baltimore Orioles (36-21)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Saturday at 10:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.271 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.283 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+112
|8
The Arizona Diamondbacks (35-23) face the Atlanta Braves (33-24)
The Braves will take to the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.293 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.323 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-208
|+174
|9
The San Diego Padres (26-31) play host to the Chicago Cubs (25-31)
The Cubs will take to the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 4 HR, 26 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+144
|7.5
