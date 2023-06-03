A pair of hot hitters, Byron Buxton and Jose Ramirez, will be on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Twins are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+115). The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -140 +115 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have four wins against the spread in their last nine chances.

Read More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've finished 24-11 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 15-9 (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Minnesota has played in 58 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-29-4).

The Twins are 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-12 13-15 16-12 15-14 26-21 5-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.