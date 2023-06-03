How to Watch the Twins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Target Field.
Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 76 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.233).
- Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (264 total).
- The Twins are 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.172).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Sonny Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Gray has four quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gray will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|J.P. France
|5/30/2023
|Astros
|L 5-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Brandon Bielak
|5/31/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Hunter Brown
|6/1/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tanner Bibee
|6/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Aaron Civale
|6/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Logan Allen
|6/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Triston McKenzie
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Shane McClanahan
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Zach Eflin
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
