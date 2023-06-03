The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro will take on the Cleveland Guardians and Josh Naylor on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET in the third game of a four-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB play with 76 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Twins have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.233).

Minnesota is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (264 total).

The Twins are 20th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.

The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.42 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray (4-0 with a 1.94 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 60 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Gray has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/29/2023 Astros W 7-5 Away Sonny Gray J.P. France 5/30/2023 Astros L 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Brandon Bielak 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians - Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Shane McClanahan 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi

