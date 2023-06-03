On Saturday, June 3 at 7:15 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (31-27) host the Cleveland Guardians (25-32) at Target Field. Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Twins, while Logan Allen will take the hill for the Guardians.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (4-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (2-2, 2.72 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 24, or 68.6%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have gone 17-9 (winning 65.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 7-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

