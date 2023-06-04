Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .304 with four doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Kirilloff has picked up a hit in 16 of 26 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in two of 26 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (26.9%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 26 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 2 .333 AVG .333 .538 OBP .600 .333 SLG .333 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 2/4 K/BB 1/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 11 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings