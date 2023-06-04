Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Jorge Polanco -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Triston McKenzie on the hill, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is hitting .278 with nine doubles, five home runs and six walks.
- Polanco will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers in his last games.
- Polanco has recorded a hit in 22 of 26 games this season (84.6%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (19.2%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (34.6%), with two or more RBI in five of them (19.2%).
- In nine of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|8
|16 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- McKenzie makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 15, the 25-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the New York Yankees.
- He ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last season.
