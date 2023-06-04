On Sunday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .219 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Triston McKenzie TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .275.

Farmer has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in three games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this year (27.3%), Farmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year (16 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 .269 AVG .182 .345 OBP .231 .538 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 5 RBI 1 10/1 K/BB 2/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 13 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings