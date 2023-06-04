Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Guardians - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Farmer (hitting .219 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Triston McKenzie. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Guardians.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Guardians Starter: Triston McKenzie
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .275.
- Farmer has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year (27.3%), Farmer has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.5% of his games this year (16 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.269
|AVG
|.182
|.345
|OBP
|.231
|.538
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|1
|10/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|13
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (58 total, one per game).
- McKenzie starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 15 against the New York Yankees, when he started and went five innings.
- Last year he ranked 17th in ERA (2.96), fifth in WHIP (.951), and 15th in K/9 (8.9) among qualified pitchers in the league.
