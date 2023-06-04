The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa ready for the final of a four-game series against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Target Field.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Guardians have +140 odds to upset. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Twins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -165 +140 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Twins have a record of 4-5-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (24-12).

Minnesota has a record of 7-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Twins a 62.3% chance to win.

In the 59 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-30-4).

The Twins have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-13 13-15 16-12 15-15 26-21 5-6

