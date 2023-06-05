There will be four round of 16 matches today in the French Open, with a match between No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo as the headliner. All the tennis action from Stade Roland Garros is available online via Tennis Channel.

French Open Information

Tournament: The French Open

The French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: June 5

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Stade Roland Garros

Stade Roland Garros Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Court Surface: Clay

Watch the French Open Today - June 5

Match Round Match Time Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Francisco Cerundolo Round of 16 6:15 AM ET Nicolas Jarry vs. Casper Ruud Round of 16 6:15 AM ET Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Yoshihito Nishioka Round of 16 9:30 AM ET Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexander Zverev Round of 16 2:15 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Rune vs. Cerundolo

Rune is 29-10 on the year, with one tournament win.

Cerundolo, who holds a 22-12 record in 13 tournaments so far this year, has yet to claim a tournament title.

In his 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, Rune has played an average of 24.3 games.

On clay, Rune has played 20 matches so far this year, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.

Rune has won 83.7% of his service games this year, and 28.2% of his return games.

Cerundolo has played 34 matches this year across all court types, averaging 25.2 games per match and winning 53.6% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Cerundolo has played 25 matches (averaging 24.9 games per match and 9.9 games per set).

Cerundolo is 310-for-409 in service games (for a winning percentage of 75.8%) and 133-for-419 in return games (31.7%) on all surfaces.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Karen Khachanov Lorenzo Sonego 1-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-1 Round of 16 Novak Djokovic Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 16 Carlos Alcaraz Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 Round of 16 Stefanos Tsitsipas Sebastian Ofner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0 Round of 16

