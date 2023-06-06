Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on June 1 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-3.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa is batting .207 with 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks.
- Correa has picked up a hit in 61.2% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has driven home a run in 15 games this season (30.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 13 of 49 games (26.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.66 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Eflin (7-1) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.30 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
