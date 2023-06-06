Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Explore More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is hitting .200 with a double and two home runs.
- Lewis has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a long ball in two of six games played this year, and in 8% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Rays' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Eflin (7-1) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.30, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
