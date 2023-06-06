After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .200 with a double and two home runs.

Lewis has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in two of six games played this year, and in 8% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings