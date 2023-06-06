The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro take the field against Luke Raley and the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 78 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Minnesota is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Minnesota has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 267 (4.5 per game).

The Twins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-best in MLB.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.41 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined 1.170 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Louie Varland (3-1) will take the mound for the Twins, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Thursday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Varland will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 5/31/2023 Astros W 8-2 Away Louie Varland Hunter Brown 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays - Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Zach Eflin 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman

