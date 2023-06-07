Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Shawn Armstrong and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Correa has had a hit in 31 of 50 games this season (62.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 50), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Correa has had an RBI in 15 games this year (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 of 50 games (26.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|.175
|AVG
|.203
|.277
|OBP
|.268
|.316
|SLG
|.419
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|12
|16/8
|K/BB
|16/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.7%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (32.1%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 61 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Armstrong will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen one time this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.