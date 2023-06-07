Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 7
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael A. Taylor and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .219 with seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- In 51.9% of his games this season (27 of 52), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (11.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with more than one RBI four times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.255
|AVG
|.227
|.296
|OBP
|.292
|.412
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|4
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|24
|14 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (54.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.2%)
|10 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Armstrong starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 32-year-old righty has one appearance out of the bullpen this season.
