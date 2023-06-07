Michael A. Taylor and his .324 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (53 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays and Shawn Armstrong on June 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Rays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shawn Armstrong

Shawn Armstrong TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .219 with seven doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

In 51.9% of his games this season (27 of 52), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (11.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 23.1% of his games this season (12 of 52), with more than one RBI four times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this year (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .255 AVG .227 .296 OBP .292 .412 SLG .386 4 XBH 3 2 HR 2 7 RBI 4 18/3 K/BB 17/2 3 SB 1 Home Away 28 GP 24 14 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 10 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings