Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (44-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-30) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on June 7.

The Rays will give the ball to Shawn Armstrong and the Twins will counter with Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.54 ERA).

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Minnesota and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' record against the spread is 3-5-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in eight of those matchups).

The Twins have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (31.8%) in those contests.

This year, Minnesota has won four of 11 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Minnesota scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (267 total, 4.4 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.47 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule