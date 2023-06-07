Wander Franco and Trevor Larnach will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 78 home runs.

Minnesota is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Twins rank 25th in MLB with a .230 team batting average.

Minnesota has scored 267 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Twins have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.47) in the majors this season.

The Twins have a combined 1.173 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez (3-3) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/1/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Pablo Lopez Tanner Bibee 6/2/2023 Guardians W 1-0 Home Bailey Ober Aaron Civale 6/3/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Home Sonny Gray Logan Allen 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays - Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays - Away Bailey Ober Tyler Glasnow 6/9/2023 Blue Jays - Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes

