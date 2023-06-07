On Wednesday, Willi Castro (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shawn Armstrong. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .262 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Castro has picked up a hit in 23 of 39 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (23.1%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 .167 AVG .200 .348 OBP .259 .222 SLG .360 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 6/4 K/BB 7/1 1 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 18 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

