The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Thursday, June 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .367, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.

Correa has picked up a hit in 31 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (11.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Correa has had at least one RBI in 29.4% of his games this year (15 of 51), with more than one RBI seven times (13.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 13 games this year (25.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 .175 AVG .203 .277 OBP .268 .316 SLG .419 5 XBH 8 1 HR 4 6 RBI 12 16/8 K/BB 16/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 29 13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (62.1%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.3%) 4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (31.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (13.8%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings