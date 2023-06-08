Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Rays - June 8
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Jorge Polanco (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco has nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks while hitting .252.
- Polanco has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), with at least two hits on six occasions (20.7%).
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (17.2%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has had an RBI in nine games this season (31.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|10
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Rays will look to Glasnow (0-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
