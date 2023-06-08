Twins vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 8
Thursday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (45-19) and the Minnesota Twins (31-31) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on June 8) at 1:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rays.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow and the Twins will turn to Bailey Ober (3-2, 2.33 ERA).
Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Twins are 2-5-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (seven of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).
- The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those games.
- Minnesota has been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.3 runs per game (268 total), Minnesota is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Twins pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.46 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 2
|Guardians
|W 1-0
|Bailey Ober vs Aaron Civale
|June 3
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Sonny Gray vs Logan Allen
|June 4
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Joe Ryan vs Triston McKenzie
|June 6
|@ Rays
|L 7-0
|Louie Varland vs Zach Eflin
|June 7
|@ Rays
|L 2-1
|Pablo Lopez vs Shawn Armstrong
|June 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 9
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Yusei Kikuchi
|June 10
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Alek Manoah
|June 11
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Louie Varland vs Kevin Gausman
|June 13
|Brewers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Corbin Burnes
|June 14
|Brewers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Colin Rea
