Ty France is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners square off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday (at 9:38 PM ET).

Angels vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels' Shohei Ohtani (5-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 24th, 1.014 WHIP ranks 12th, and 12.2 K/9 ranks third.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Jun. 2 6.0 9 5 5 6 1 vs. Marlins May. 27 6.0 6 2 1 10 3 vs. Twins May. 21 6.0 2 1 1 9 3 at Orioles May. 15 7.0 4 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros May. 9 7.0 6 3 3 7 2

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 35 RBI (60 total hits).

He has a slash line of .262/.361/.493 so far this year.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Cubs Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 2 1 at Astros Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jun. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 64 hits with 19 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .272/.341/.417 slash line so far this season.

France will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three doubles and two RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Rodríguez Stats

Julio Rodriguez has recorded 60 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a .246/.303/.439 slash line so far this season.

Rodriguez heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run and three RBI.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Padres Jun. 6 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

