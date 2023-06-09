Jorge Polanco Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Jorge Polanco (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .250 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.
- Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 73.3% of his games this year (22 of 30), with more than one hit six times (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.0% of his games this year, Polanco has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|.314
|AVG
|.200
|.314
|OBP
|.259
|.529
|SLG
|.200
|7
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|2
|14/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Kikuchi (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
