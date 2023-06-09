At Target Center on Friday, June 9, 2023, the Indiana Fever (1-5) hope to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Minnesota Lynx (1-6) at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ION.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Lynx have covered twice in games with a spread this season.

The Fever have won all three of their games against the spread this year.

Minnesota has been favored by 3.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Indiana has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread each time.

Lynx games have gone over the point total twice this season.

This year, games featuring the Fever have hit the over twice.

