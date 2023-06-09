The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins will meet on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Carlos Correa -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins +100 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Twins and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins' record against the spread is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

Discover More About This Game

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been victorious in seven, or 29.2%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 6-9 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Minnesota's games have gone over the total in 25 of its 63 chances.

The Twins have posted a record of 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 13-18 16-14 15-17 26-25 5-6

