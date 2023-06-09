On Friday, June 9 at 7:07 PM ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (36-28) host the Minnesota Twins (31-32) at Rogers Centre. Yusei Kikuchi will get the nod for the Blue Jays, while Sonny Gray will take the hill for the Twins.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Twins, who are listed at +105. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (6-2, 4.40 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.15 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 41 times and won 24, or 58.5%, of those games.

The Blue Jays have a 20-15 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Twins have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (29.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Twins have been victorious five times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Kyle Garlick 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

