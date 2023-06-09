Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays on June 9, 2023
Bo Bichette and Carlos Correa are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Toronto Blue Jays and the Minnesota Twins play at Rogers Centre on Friday (at 7:07 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: SNET
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 42 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI.
- He has a .210/.296/.385 slash line so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Astros
|May. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Willi Castro Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Castro Stats
- Willi Castro has collected 33 hits with six doubles, five home runs and six walks. He has driven in 12 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .256/.312/.419 so far this year.
Castro Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Willi Castro or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Yusei Kikuchi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)
Kikuchi Stats
- Yusei Kikuchi (6-2) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 13th start of the season.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Kikuchi has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Kikuchi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|8
|1
|vs. Brewers
|May. 30
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|at Rays
|May. 24
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|2
|vs. Orioles
|May. 19
|4.2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|vs. Braves
|May. 14
|4.0
|9
|5
|4
|7
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Bo Bichette Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bichette Stats
- Bichette has 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .322/.355/.524 slash line on the year.
Bichette Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Guerrero Stats
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 14 doubles, nine home runs, 23 walks and 38 RBI (68 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a .285/.353/.456 slash line so far this year.
- Guerrero takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 6
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or other Blue Jays players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.