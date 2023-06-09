Veronika Kudermetova 2023 Libema Open Odds
Veronika Kudermetova will play Celine Naef next in the Libema Open quarterfinals. At +275, Kudermetova is the favorite to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Libema Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Kudermetova at the 2023 Libema Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: June 9-18
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Kudermetova's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 10:15 AM ET), Kudermetova will meet Naef, after defeating Carol Zhao 6-1, 6-3 in the last round.
Veronika Kudermetova Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300
- US Open odds to win: +2000
- Libema Open odds to win: +275
Want to bet on Kudermetova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Kudermetova Stats
- Kudermetova is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 163-ranked Zhao in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Kudermetova is 35-20 over the past year, with zero tournament victories.
- In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Kudermetova has gone 3-1.
- Kudermetova, over the past year, has played 55 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.8 games per match.
- Kudermetova, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 21.0 games per match.
- Kudermetova has won 34.6% of her return games and 71.9% of her service games over the past year.
- On grass over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has been victorious in 72.7% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.