Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Willi Castro (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has six doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .256.
- In 58.5% of his games this year (24 of 41), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (22.0%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 15 of 41 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.200
|.348
|OBP
|.259
|.222
|SLG
|.360
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Kikuchi (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 61 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .267 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.