Keith Mitchell will play at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, taking place from June 8-11.

Keith Mitchell Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Mitchell has shot below par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Mitchell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five appearances, Mitchell's average finish has been 55th.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Mitchell has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Mitchell will attempt to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -4 280 0 20 2 5 $2.9M

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Mitchell has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

Mitchell made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Mitchell played this event was in 2022, and he finished seventh.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club measures 7,264 yards for this tournament, 37 below the average course on the PGA Tour in the past year (7,301).

Courses that Mitchell has played in the past year have averaged 7,264 yards, which is the exact length of Oakdale Golf & Country Club this week.

Mitchell's Last Time Out

Mitchell was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which placed him in the 52nd percentile among all competitors.

Mitchell shot better than only 29% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Mitchell carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mitchell recorded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 3.3).

Mitchell carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

At that most recent outing, Mitchell had a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Mitchell ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.8 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Mitchell had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

Mitchell Odds to Win: +3500

