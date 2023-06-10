Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Max Kepler -- with an on-base percentage of .167 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, on June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, six home runs and 11 walks while batting .188.
- In 18 of 38 games this season (47.4%) Kepler has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (six of 38), and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Kepler has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9%.
- In 34.2% of his games this year (13 of 38), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|22
|.236
|AVG
|.154
|.290
|OBP
|.241
|.400
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|7
|13/4
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (86 total, 1.3 per game).
- Richards will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief 21 times this season.
- In 21 games this season, he has compiled a 3.67 ERA and averages 14 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .200 against him.
