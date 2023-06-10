Trevor Larnach Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trevor Larnach, with a slugging percentage of .241 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the hill, June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is batting .200 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 22 walks.
- Larnach has gotten a hit in 22 of 43 games this year (51.2%), including five multi-hit games (11.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games this year, and 3% of his chances at the plate.
- Larnach has driven in a run in 15 games this year (34.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|26
|.237
|AVG
|.173
|.366
|OBP
|.258
|.390
|SLG
|.346
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|16
|22/12
|K/BB
|35/10
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.77 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 86 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Richards will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 30-year-old righty has pitched in relief 21 times this season.
- Over his 21 appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .200 against him. He has a 3.67 ERA and averages 14 strikeouts per nine innings.
