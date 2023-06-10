Saturday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) and Minnesota Twins (32-32) matching up at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:07 PM ET on June 10.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Trevor Richards to the mound, while Joe Ryan (7-3) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Twins have a 1-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in five of those games).

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (32%) in those games.

This year, Minnesota has won five of 14 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Minnesota scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (273 total, 4.3 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Twins Schedule