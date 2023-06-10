Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays play Michael A. Taylor and the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre on Saturday. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Twins have -110 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under is set for the contest.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have posted a mark of 2-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Twins' ATS record is 1-4-0 over their last 10 games (bookmakers set spreads in five of those contests). For three consecutive games, Minnesota and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 8.2 runs.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have come away with eight wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won eight of its 25 games, or 32%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Minnesota and its opponents have hit the over in 25 of its 64 games with a total.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-14 14-18 16-14 16-17 26-25 6-6

