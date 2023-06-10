Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Minnesota Twins and Michael A. Taylor on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 81 home runs.

Minnesota is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

Minnesota has scored 273 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Twins have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.2) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.

Minnesota has the second-best ERA (3.43) in the majors this season.

Twins pitchers have a 1.163 WHIP this season, first-best in the majors.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (7-3) will take the mound for the Twins, his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

He has nine quality starts in 12 chances this season.

In 12 starts, Ryan has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.

In 12 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/4/2023 Guardians L 2-1 Home Joe Ryan Triston McKenzie 6/6/2023 Rays L 7-0 Away Louie Varland Zach Eflin 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays - Away Joe Ryan Alek Manoah 6/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz

