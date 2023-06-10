The Toronto Blue Jays (36-29) will rely on Bo Bichette when they host Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (32-32) at Rogers Centre on Saturday, June 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Twins have -110 odds to win. The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Trevor Richards - TOR (0-0, 3.67 ERA) vs Joe Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.76 ERA)

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 26-20 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (56.5% winning percentage).

Toronto has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have come away with eight wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Twins have won eight of 25 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-7-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 1st

