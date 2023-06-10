Willi Castro, with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Trevor Richards on the mound, June 10 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Trevor Richards

Trevor Richards TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .248 with six doubles, five home runs and six walks.

Castro has had a hit in 24 of 42 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits eight times (19.0%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (9.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this season (21.4%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 21 .220 AVG .270 .299 OBP .308 .441 SLG .378 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 7 RBI 5 23/4 K/BB 21/2 5 SB 6

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings