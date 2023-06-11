Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, June 11 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .197.
- Kepler has recorded a hit in 19 of 39 games this season (48.7%), including seven multi-hit games (17.9%).
- He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this year (33.3%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|23
|.236
|AVG
|.171
|.290
|OBP
|.253
|.400
|SLG
|.378
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|13/4
|K/BB
|21/7
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff paces the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (5-3) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.63 ERA and 113 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks ninth, 1.073 WHIP ranks 15th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second.
