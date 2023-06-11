Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, June 11 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .197.

Kepler has recorded a hit in 19 of 39 games this season (48.7%), including seven multi-hit games (17.9%).

He has homered in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this year (33.3%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 14 of 39 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 23 .236 AVG .171 .290 OBP .253 .400 SLG .378 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 13/4 K/BB 21/7 0 SB 0

