Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Blue Jays - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- 4-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 11 at 1:37 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has a double and two home runs while hitting .270.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this season (33.3%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.125
|AVG
|.381
|.125
|OBP
|.381
|.313
|SLG
|.571
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|5/0
|K/BB
|6/0
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 89 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Gausman (5-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.63 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.63 ERA ranks ninth, 1.073 WHIP ranks 15th, and 12.4 K/9 ranks second.
