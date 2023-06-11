Trevor Larnach, with a slugging percentage of .276 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, June 11 at 1:37 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach is hitting .207 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks.

Larnach has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in six games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Larnach has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 15 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 27 .237 AVG .186 .366 OBP .265 .390 SLG .384 5 XBH 7 2 HR 4 11 RBI 17 22/12 K/BB 36/10 0 SB 1

