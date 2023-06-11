How to Watch the Twins vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Carlos Correa will lead the Minnesota Twins into a matchup with Daulton Varsho and the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.
Twins vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 84 home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.
- The Twins rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 282 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.3 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- Minnesota has pitched to a 3.44 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
- The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.164 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Varland will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
- He has made eight appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/6/2023
|Rays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Zach Eflin
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|-
