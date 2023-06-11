Player prop betting options for Bo Bichette, Carlos Correa and others are available in the Toronto Blue Jays-Minnesota Twins matchup at Rogers Centre on Sunday, starting at 1:37 PM ET.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Correa Stats

Correa has put up 44 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 29 runs.

He has a .212/.298/.394 slash line on the year.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jun. 10 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

Trevor Larnach Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Larnach Stats

Trevor Larnach has collected 30 hits with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .207/.308/.386 on the season.

Larnach Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jun. 10 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 1 at Blue Jays Jun. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 8 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Kevin Gausman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Gausman Stats

The Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman (5-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gausman has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.63), 15th in WHIP (1.073), and second in K/9 (12.4).

Gausman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jun. 6 7.0 4 1 1 13 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 6.2 5 0 0 11 2 at Twins May. 26 5.1 4 1 1 8 5 vs. Orioles May. 21 8.0 6 2 2 4 2 vs. Yankees May. 16 7.0 5 3 2 10 2

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 90 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 13 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .319/.351/.514 on the year.

Bichette hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two home runs and three RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 69 hits with 14 doubles, nine home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .280/.353/.447 so far this year.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

