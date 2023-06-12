Nikola Jokic will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 PM on Monday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 108-95 win over the Heat (his previous game) Jokic put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

Below we will look at Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 29.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 13.5 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.3 PRA -- 46.1 53.3 PR -- 36.3 43 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

He's taken 2.2 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jokic's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are sixth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 37 23 12 4 3 3 3 6/7/2023 44 32 21 10 1 2 0 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.