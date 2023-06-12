The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat face off in the NBA Finals, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 41-12 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Nuggets record six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 1.8% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has compiled a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat score just three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets give up (112.5).

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).

Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are draining 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat average 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they concede 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than on the road (109.3).

Miami is allowing more points at home (110.2 per game) than on the road (109.3).

At home the Heat are collecting 23.9 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (23.8).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Heat Injuries