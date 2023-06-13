Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Correa (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI) and the Minnesota Twins play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Corbin Burnes. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .710, fueled by an OBP of .304 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season.
- Correa enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- In 63.6% of his games this season (35 of 55), Correa has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (14.5%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Correa has had an RBI in 17 games this year (30.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|33
|.224
|AVG
|.213
|.305
|OBP
|.303
|.388
|SLG
|.417
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|6
|11
|RBI
|18
|23/10
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 25th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.