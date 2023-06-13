Joey Gallo returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee BrewersJune 13 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-4 against the Guardians.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .181 with five doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Gallo has gotten at least one hit in 41.3% of his games this season (19 of 46), with multiple hits five times (10.9%).

He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games in 2023, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 18 of 46 games (39.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 23 .209 AVG .155 .346 OBP .286 .522 SLG .423 10 XBH 7 5 HR 6 11 RBI 12 30/13 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

