Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Kyle Farmer (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer has two doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .261.
- Farmer has had a hit in 20 of 37 games this year (54.1%), including multiple hits eight times (21.6%).
- In 8.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has driven home a run in nine games this year (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 16 of 37 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.254
|AVG
|.271
|.321
|OBP
|.308
|.366
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|7
|23/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Burnes (5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 25th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 36th.
