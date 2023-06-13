Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, June 13 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is hitting .191 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Kepler has gotten at least one hit in 47.5% of his games this year (19 of 40), with more than one hit seven times (17.5%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (17.5%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has had an RBI in 13 games this year (32.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 35.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|24
|.236
|AVG
|.163
|.290
|OBP
|.242
|.400
|SLG
|.360
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|13/4
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.36), 16th in WHIP (1.082), and 36th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.