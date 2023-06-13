The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.313 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .225 with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks.

Taylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 with two homers in his last games.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 31 of 56 games this year (55.4%), including six multi-hit games (10.7%).

He has homered in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 56 games (33.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .233 AVG .217 .258 OBP .283 .442 SLG .410 8 XBH 8 5 HR 4 12 RBI 10 33/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings