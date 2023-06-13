Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Brewers - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Corbin Burnes) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Brewers Player Props
|Twins vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Twins vs Brewers
|Twins vs Brewers Odds
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .237.
- In 44.1% of his 34 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games.
- In 11 games this season (32.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.226
|.423
|OBP
|.328
|.425
|SLG
|.396
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|8
|16/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.36 ERA in 77 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.36 ERA ranks 25th, 1.082 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 36th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.